Salmon Arm, B.C. still without homeless shelter for the winter

Salmon Arm is still without a homeless shelter for the winter.

The typically seasonal, Salvation Army-operated shelter that had been open year-round during the pandemic closed in May and despite efforts to find a replacement, BC Housing has not found a new way forward.

“The Salvation Army, as operator of the Lighthouse shelter in Salmon Arm, informed BC Housing that it did not have enough staff to sustain operations of the local food bank and the shelter, which operate at the same site. As a result, the shelter closed on May 31,” BC Housing said in a statement.

“Despite having funding available and conducting regular searches in the community for adequate locations, we have not yet been able to secure a location to replace this shelter.”

The representative of the Crown corporation pointed out that everyone deserves a safe and secure place to stay, which is why they are searching for a site that can be operational year-round to avoid further shelter relocations.

“We will update the community as soon as a location is identified. We also continue to search for alternative options like spaces for Emergency Weather Response shelters but do not have any confirmed at this time,” BC Housing said.

“This is a very difficult situation and the last thing we want is for people to be without a safe indoor space.”

To deal with the issue, BC Housing is working with CMHA Shuswap Revelstoke, the municipality and community partners to find a location for a permanent or temporary shelter.

In the short term, the Salvation Army and a local church have drop-ins, but no shelter.

BC Housing has operated shelters in the community in past years, like the Lighthouse Inn from the Cold shelter.