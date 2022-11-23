Menu

Canada

Manitoba government says it will cut fees paid by Crown-owned energy utility

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2022 3:37 pm
Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the Progressive Conservative government will cut in half the annual water rental rates that Manitoba Hydro pays the province. View image in full screen
Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the Progressive Conservative government will cut in half the annual water rental rates that Manitoba Hydro pays the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

The Manitoba government says it will cut fees paid by its Crown-owned energy utility in order to keep rates low and help the corporation manage its growing debt.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the Progressive Conservative government will cut the annual water rental rates that Manitoba Hydro pays the province in half.

Read more: Hydro rates, health care dominate debate as Manitoba legislature begins fall sitting

He says the government will also halve the fee the utility pays the province every year to guarantee its debt.

Click to play video: 'Public Interest Law Centre on concerns over Bill 36'
Public Interest Law Centre on concerns over Bill 36

Friesen says the changes will save the utility about $190 million a year.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba Hydro seeks rate hikes and issues warning about government targets

Manitoba Hydro’s debt tripled over 15 years due in part to cost overruns on a generating station and a major transmission line under the former NDP government.

Moody’s, an international credit rating agency, warned in the spring that recent electricity rate hikes have not been high enough to keep up with rising costs at Manitoba Hydro.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba hydro rate increases could be capped, hearings reduced under new bill'
Manitoba hydro rate increases could be capped, hearings reduced under new bill
Manitoba politicsManitoba GovernmentManitoba HydroCameron Friesenprogressive conservative governmentmanitoba hydro feesmanitoba hydro lower fees
© 2022 The Canadian Press

