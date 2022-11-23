Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Ottawa’s largest school board postpones mask mandate decision after heated meeting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2022 2:18 pm
Roughly 95 per cent of staff who responded to an initial survey of vaccination status at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said they were fully vaccinated. Some 15 per cent of staff have yet to attest to their status. View image in full screen
Roughly 95 per cent of staff who responded to an initial survey of vaccination status at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said they were fully vaccinated. Some 15 per cent of staff have yet to attest to their status. Craig Lord / Global News

Ottawa’s largest school board has postponed making a decision about wearing masks in schools after a heated debate.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board held a special meeting Tuesday night that became chaotic after disruptions from people who showed up to oppose reinstating a mask mandate in classrooms.

Videos posted online show the meeting devolved into shouting, and a school board trustee said the police were called twice to clear out disruptive protesters.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Ottawa public school board trustees vote to implement mask mandate

The push for masking comes after a rise in COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and influenza cases in children’s hospitals across the province.

Ontario’s chief medical officer, Dr. Kieran Moore, has strongly encouraged masking but the province has not made it mandatory.

Story continues below advertisement

The school board has not set a new date to continue the debate about mask-wearing.

Ottawamask mandateOttawa-Carleton District School BoardOttawa schoolsOCDSBSchool Mask Mandatemask mandate schools
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers