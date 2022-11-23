Menu

Economy

Alberta government provides $20M over 2 years for food banks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2022 2:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta government boosts funding to food banks'
Alberta government boosts funding to food banks
WATCH: The province is delivering funding to food banks and service groups across Alberta to the tune of $20 million. $10 million of that would come from matching donations. Kendra Slugoski reports.

The Alberta government is providing $20 million over the next two years to help the province’s food banks deal with increased demand and higher inflation.

Help for food banks was part of Premier Danielle Smith’s televised speech Tuesday night.

Read more: Smith announces financial relief measures for Albertans during televised address

The money is to include $10 million in direct funds over two years and an additional $10 million in matching funds for food banks, charities, not-for-profit groups and civil society organizations.

The first $5 million will be distributed in the coming weeks, the province said.

“As a member of Food Banks Alberta, we are glad to see the Alberta government is taking an essential step to fight hunger,” said Michael Pasma, president of the Calgary Food Bank.

“We all need to work together to find solutions to the root causes of food insecurity. As we approach a future of potential economic instability, we are honoured to have the Alberta government’s commitment.”

Click to play video: 'Food bank use at ‘critical’ levels in Alberta'
Food bank use at ‘critical’ levels in Alberta

The CEO of Food Banks Alberta says the money is welcome, since demand has risen 73 per cent over the past year.

Food Banks Alberta has 104 member food banks.

Read more: Alberta’s tactic of doling out cash fuels inflation rather than easing it: economists

Minister of Affordability and Utilities Matt Jones rejected suggestions that announcing help now is akin to vote buying, with a provincial election set for the spring.

He says Alberta has been financially disciplined for the past three years and is now in a position to help.

Read more: Alberta premier issues mandate letters to ministers stressing focus on inflation, ‘affordability crisis’

The province said the support for food banks comes as its Affordability Action Plan will offer broad-based supports and targeted relief for families, seniors and the most vulnerable.

— With files from Global News

Click to play video: 'Smith unveils plan to tackle affordability crisis in Alberta'
Smith unveils plan to tackle affordability crisis in Alberta
