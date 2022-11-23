Alberta government provides $20M over 2 years for food banks

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is providing $20 million over the next two years to help the province’s food banks deal with increased demand and higher inflation.

Help for food banks was part of Premier Danielle Smith’s televised speech Tuesday night.

The money is to include $10 million in direct funds over two years and an additional $10 million in matching funds for food banks, charities, not-for-profit groups and civil society organizations.

The first $5 million will be distributed in the coming weeks, the province said.

“As a member of Food Banks Alberta, we are glad to see the Alberta government is taking an essential step to fight hunger,” said Michael Pasma, president of the Calgary Food Bank.

Story continues below advertisement

“We all need to work together to find solutions to the root causes of food insecurity. As we approach a future of potential economic instability, we are honoured to have the Alberta government’s commitment.”

1:45 Food bank use at ‘critical’ levels in Alberta

The CEO of Food Banks Alberta says the money is welcome, since demand has risen 73 per cent over the past year.

Food Banks Alberta has 104 member food banks.

Minister of Affordability and Utilities Matt Jones rejected suggestions that announcing help now is akin to vote buying, with a provincial election set for the spring.

He says Alberta has been financially disciplined for the past three years and is now in a position to help.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said the support for food banks comes as its Affordability Action Plan will offer broad-based supports and targeted relief for families, seniors and the most vulnerable.

— With files from Global News