Waterloo police find stolen drugs after woman found asleep at the wheel

Waterloo Regional Police say an Orangeville woman was taken into custody after someone was spotted sleeping behind the wheel in Waterloo on Monday.
Police say officers were dispatched to Parkside Drive and Glenelm Crescent after a citizen reported that someone was sleeping in their car at around 6 p.m.
Read more: New Waterloo police chief Mark Crowell to be sworn in on Thursday
Read More
Officers arrested the woman for impairment by drug.
Trending Now
-
Half of variable mortgage holders with fixed payments have hit trigger rate: BoC
-
‘Greed has taken over’: Why forced financing has some consumers driving away from buying a vehicle
Trending Now
They then searched the car and reportedly found numerous pharmacy-packaged prescription narcotics that had been stolen.
The Orangeville woman is facing numerous charges, including operation while impaired, possession of stolen goods over $5,000 and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Comments