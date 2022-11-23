Menu

Crime

Manitoba duo arrested in connection with fraudulent fundraiser for children’s charity

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 12:10 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice

Two people from St. Anne, Man., are facing charges after a fraud involving a charity fishing tournament.

Winnipeg police said they began investigating the pair last year after reports of missing proceeds from a fundraiser that was supposed to benefit the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba (CHFM).

The suspects contacted the foundation last winter, police said, asking if they’d like to benefit from a fundraiser. The CHFM said yes, and corporate sponsors began signing on.

The Full Tilt Winter Walleye Tournament attracted almost 500 participants, netting more than $20,000 in entry fees, but after less than half of that was doled out as prizes for the winners, the foundation didn’t see a dime of the remaining funds — totalling $13,029.

Police allege the suspects pocketed the cash for their own financial gain.

After an 11-month investigation into the affair, a 39-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were arrested. The duo have been charged with theft over $5,000, as well as fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime and criminal breach of trust.

