Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dies in custody at Winnipeg Remand Centre

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 10:38 am
Winnipeg Remand Centre. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Remand Centre. Shane Gibson/Global News

A 50-year-old man has died in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

Manitoba Justice said the death, which took place Friday, has been reported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Read more: Inmate at Manitoba prison dies while in custody, Correctional Service Canada says

No further information has been released about the man or his cause of death.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s justice minister on national crime meetings'
Manitoba’s justice minister on national crime meetings

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

crime in winnipegManitoba JusticeDeath in CustodyRemand CentreWinnipeg Remand CentreInmate diesdies in custody
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers