Man dies in custody at Winnipeg Remand Centre

A 50-year-old man has died in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.
Manitoba Justice said the death, which took place Friday, has been reported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
No further information has been released about the man or his cause of death.
