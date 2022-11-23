Man dies in custody at Winnipeg Remand Centre

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 50-year-old man has died in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

Manitoba Justice said the death, which took place Friday, has been reported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No further information has been released about the man or his cause of death.

0:46 Manitoba’s justice minister on national crime meetings