Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Deceased identified in Chatham-Kent ‘sudden death’ investigation: OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 10:22 am
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Elgin County OPP, Chatham detachment, have identified the victim in a sudden death investigation that began in September.

The deceased has been identified as Matthew Hewer, 41, of Chatham.

According to police, the victim was discovered on Highway 40 between Pine Lane and Eberts Line around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators continue to ask any members of the public who may have seen a northbound white hatchback passenger vehicle or an individual walking in the area on that day between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceInvestigationElgin CountySudden DeathHighway 40Chatham-KentDeceased identified
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers