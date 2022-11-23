Deceased identified in Chatham-Kent ‘sudden death’ investigation: OPP

Elgin County OPP, Chatham detachment, have identified the victim in a sudden death investigation that began in September.
The deceased has been identified as Matthew Hewer, 41, of Chatham.
According to police, the victim was discovered on Highway 40 between Pine Lane and Eberts Line around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 19.
Investigators continue to ask any members of the public who may have seen a northbound white hatchback passenger vehicle or an individual walking in the area on that day between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.
Comments