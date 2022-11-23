Deceased identified in Chatham-Kent ‘sudden death’ investigation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin County OPP, Chatham detachment, have identified the victim in a sudden death investigation that began in September.

The deceased has been identified as Matthew Hewer, 41, of Chatham.

According to police, the victim was discovered on Highway 40 between Pine Lane and Eberts Line around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 19.

#Hwy40 is closed between Pine Line and Eberts Line as the #OPP continue to investigate a sudden death. Did YOU see anyone walking along Hwy 40 between 530 to 730am this morning? Please call police at 1-888-310-1122 or @tipsstthomas at 1-800-222-8477. @ElginCounty #ElginOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/YuY75EPMZw — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 19, 2022

Investigators continue to ask any members of the public who may have seen a northbound white hatchback passenger vehicle or an individual walking in the area on that day between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.