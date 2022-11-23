City of Barrie launches new online booking system for Specialized Transit

See more sharing options

The City of Barrie is trying to make it easier for people using Specialized Transit with a new online booking system.

The online booking service will allow existing Specialized Transit clients to book and manage their trips online and view their upcoming trips in real time.

“This user-friendly online service will further enhance the Specialized Transit experience by giving clients more control over managing their trips in a convenient and highly personalized way,” says Brent Forsyth, director of transit and parking.

“Ultimately, this will reduce wait times, improve efficiencies and increase ridership.”

Specialized Transit is a door-to-door shared ride accessible public transit service intended for persons unable to use Barrie Transit’s conventional accessible fixed-route system due to a disability.

The city said clients can still book trips, make changes, confirm their trip or cancel their trip via telephone through a booking agent.

More information is available on the City of Barrie’s Specialized Transit website.