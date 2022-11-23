Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Barrie launches new online booking system for Specialized Transit

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 12:10 pm
Barrie Ont., skyline Aug. 14, 2022 View image in full screen
Barrie, Ont., skyline in downtown Aug. 14, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

The City of Barrie is trying to make it easier for people using Specialized Transit with a new online booking system.

The online booking service will allow existing Specialized Transit clients to book and manage their trips online and view their upcoming trips in real time.

“This user-friendly online service will further enhance the Specialized Transit experience by giving clients more control over managing their trips in a convenient and highly personalized way,” says Brent Forsyth, director of transit and parking.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“Ultimately, this will reduce wait times, improve efficiencies and increase ridership.”

Read more: Simcoe County groups speak out on Ontario housing bill, Greenbelt development

Specialized Transit is a door-to-door shared ride accessible public transit service intended for persons unable to use Barrie Transit’s conventional accessible fixed-route system due to a disability.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said clients can still book trips, make changes, confirm their trip or cancel their trip via telephone through a booking agent.

More information is available on the City of Barrie’s Specialized Transit website.

BarrieCity Of BarrieBarrie OntarioBarrie Transitaccessible transitSpecialed transit BarrieSpecialized Transit Barrie
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers