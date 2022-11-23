Menu

Canada

Truck collision in Saskatoon restricts 33rd Street East

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 9:55 am
Saskatoon police are at the scene of a collision that's heavily restricting 33rd Street East. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police are at the scene of a collision that's heavily restricting 33rd Street East. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service says officers are on the scene of a collision on 33rd Street East between Warman Road and Ontario Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police say the collision happened around 8 a.m. and involved a large truck and power infrastructure.

Officers say pedestrian and vehicle traffic in both directions is heavily restricted, and suggest people avoid the area.

There’s no timeline for a reopening of the road.

