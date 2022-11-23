Truck collision in Saskatoon restricts 33rd Street East

The Saskatoon Police Service says officers are on the scene of a collision on 33rd Street East between Warman Road and Ontario Avenue Wednesday morning.
Police say the collision happened around 8 a.m. and involved a large truck and power infrastructure.
Officers say pedestrian and vehicle traffic in both directions is heavily restricted, and suggest people avoid the area.
There’s no timeline for a reopening of the road.
