Truck collision in Saskatoon restricts 33rd Street East

The Saskatoon Police Service says officers are on the scene of a collision on 33rd Street East between Warman Road and Ontario Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police say the collision happened around 8 a.m. and involved a large truck and power infrastructure.

Officers say pedestrian and vehicle traffic in both directions is heavily restricted, and suggest people avoid the area.

There’s no timeline for a reopening of the road.