Man airlifted to Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

A 23-year-old man from Yarmouth, N.S., has suffered life-threatening injuries after a serious single-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred on Black Pond Road in Little River Harbour, N.S., at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said it was reported that a pickup truck driver lost control, resulting in the “truck rolling before coming to rest.”

The 23-year-old was the driver and the only person in the vehicle.

RCMP said he sustained serious injuries, and was taken to a Yarmouth hospital before being transported to Halifax by LifeFlight.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened. Police said the investigation is ongoing.