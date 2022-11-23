Menu

Canada

Man airlifted to Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 10:02 am
Global News Morning Halifax: November 23
The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A 23-year-old man from Yarmouth, N.S., has suffered life-threatening injuries after a serious single-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred on Black Pond Road in Little River Harbour, N.S., at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said it was reported that a pickup truck driver lost control, resulting in the “truck rolling before coming to rest.”

The 23-year-old was the driver and the only person in the vehicle.

RCMP said he sustained serious injuries, and was taken to a Yarmouth hospital before being transported to Halifax by LifeFlight.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

