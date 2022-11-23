SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

FIFA World Cup: Canadians ready for 1st game against Belgium

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2022 7:28 am
Canada’s World Cup Journey Begins
Watch parties are planned across the country Wednesday as soccer fans get ready for the FIFA World Cup match between Canada and Belgium – Canada’s first game in the tournament since 1986.

In Montreal, a rivalry is brewing between the city’s French-speaking Belgian community and fans of Canada’s team, which is entering Wednesday’s game in Qatar as the overwhelming underdog.

Read more: FIFA World Cup: Canada faces ‘really steep’ challenge in Qatar. Who are they playing?

But Canada received good news on Tuesday when it was revealed that winger Alphonso Davies – the team’s most dangerous player – has recovered from a hamstring injury and was declared fit to play.

Belgium is currently favoured to win Group F, which also includes 2018 finalist Croatia and Morocco, ranked 22nd in the world.

Belgium, however, will be without its star striker Romelu Lukaku, who hasn’t played a match in nearly a month because of a thigh injury.

Canada is ranked 41st in FIFA standings and Belgium is second.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

