Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Toronto’s northeast end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 6:38 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Toronto police say one person is dead and two others have been injured following a crash in the city’s north east end.

Emergency crews were called to Steeles Avenue East and Sewells Road at around 3:05 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a collision.

Paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. They did not release their gender.

Read more: 3 people taken to hospital after collision in Toronto: police

Two other men were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police said Steeles Avenue was closed in both directions from Ninth Line to Reesor Road.

Advertisement
TorontoToronto crashToronto CollisionSteeles AvenueSewells Roadcrash torontoToronto Fatal Crash
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers