1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Toronto’s northeast end

Toronto police say one person is dead and two others have been injured following a crash in the city’s north east end.

Emergency crews were called to Steeles Avenue East and Sewells Road at around 3:05 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a collision.

Paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. They did not release their gender.

Two other men were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.

Police said Steeles Avenue was closed in both directions from Ninth Line to Reesor Road.

