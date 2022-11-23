Donors needed for nearly 200 Guelph families for the Adopt-A-Family program

Send this page to someone via email

This year’s Adopt-A-Family Program is still in search of donors as it aims to reach its goal by the end of the week.

The program, from the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, matches donors with families in the community so they can shop for items like clothes, toys and gift cards.

Program manager Megan Harron said they adopted 113 families on Monday alone through a fundraiser on Magic 106.1, the sister station to 1460 CJOY.

Harron said they have 198 families still waiting to be supported.

She said they recognize that the need has increased in the community, but the ability to support the program has also changed. She added they’re definitely seeing an increased need for donors in the community.

Story continues below advertisement

The program has slightly over 1,400 family referrals right now, which is more referrals than all of last year.

However, Harron said they could still use the help.

“I think the importance of supporting this program is doing whatever you can,” she said.

“So if you have $10 or $25 or $50 to purchase a gift card, that’s awesome. If you have the ability to support a whole family and help us bring that wait-list number down, that’s also awesome.”

Harron said the foundation also has a partnership with immigrant services where she said they’re seeing a huge increase in referrals, including families from Ukraine.

She said they are a wonderful partner to work with.

The foundation had 1,431 family and independent youth referrals in 2021, which turned out to be a record-breaking year.

The community also hosted more than 50 toy drives last year to collect gifts and other items and 3,143 children and youth had them in time for Christmas.

She said the campaign’s ultimate goal is to have people working together. and supporting their community.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re just looking for folks to do the best that they can and to support in whatever way feels best for them,” she said.

“And if we can come together as a community like we have for the last 30-plus years that the program has been going on, we’ll have the ability to make sure that no family goes without this holiday season.”

Anyone interested in donating can visit the Children’s Foundation website.