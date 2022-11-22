Menu

4 dead after collision on Peterborough-area highway: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 7:15 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Four people have died after a head-on collision on Highway 7, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the Peterborough County Detachment was called to a fatal collision on the highway near Drummond Line.

Police said a head-on collision between a pick-up truck and sport utility vehicle took place at around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, killing four people.

Read more: Collision on Lansdowne St. in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital

One other person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Highway 7 remains closed between Keene Road and Heritage Line while members trained in collision reconstruction measure and document the scene,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 7 is expected to remain closed for “several hours” after the crash.

