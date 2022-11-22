Menu

Fire

Fire forces evacuation of Abbotsford, B.C. apartment building, 3 injured

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 5:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Three suffer minor injuries in Abbotsford apartment fire'
Three suffer minor injuries in Abbotsford apartment fire
Thirty units in an apartment building at 1909 Salton Street were evacuated Tuesday morning after flames broke out on the third floor. The City of Abbotsford says it is providing them with emergency social services.

A fire at an Abbotsford, B.C., apartment complex left three people with minor injuries Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the building at 1909 Salton St. around 8 a.m. after flames broke out on the third floor, a spokesperson for the City of Abbotsford said.

All 30 units in the building were evacuated, and crews were able to contain the fire to the third floor.

The city says it has deployed emergency support services to displaced residents, who are staging at a nearby reception centre.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

