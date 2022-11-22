Menu

Politics

Ontario NDP leadership race deadline nears; only 1 candidate declared

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2022 3:37 pm
Andrea Horwath to step down as MPP, run for Mayor of Hamilton
RELATED: After 12 years as Ontario NDP Leader, Andrea Horwath is leaving Queen’s Park to enter the race for Mayor of Hamilton. It could mean forging a new relationship with Doug Ford after years as his adversary. Global’s Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports – Jul 26, 2022

TORONTO — There are less than two weeks to go in the Ontario NDP leadership race and Marit Stiles, the sole official candidate, is so far the presumptive winner.

A few other caucus members — Sol Mamakwa, Chris Glover and Wayne Gates — say today they are considering a bid, but still must register and fundraise $55,000 by Dec. 5.

Stiles is the only registered leadership candidate so far and has garnered endorsements from seven of her NDP caucus colleagues.

Read more: Marit Stiles becomes first candidate to enter Ontario NDP leadership race

Stiles represents the Toronto riding of Davenport and is also a former school trustee and a former federal New Democratic Party president.

The party’s top job became available after Andrea Horwath resigned on election night.

Horwath, who was elected mayor of Hamilton last month, had led the NDP since 2009 and saw it rise from third party to official Opposition status in 2018, though the party’s seat count decreased in this year’s election.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

