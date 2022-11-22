Robbery suspects crashed into police car, fled on foot before being arrested: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people suspected to be involved in armed robberies in Durham Region last week were located in a field after crashing into a police cruiser and subsequently fleeing on foot, officers say.

Durham Regional Police said the first robbery happened at around 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 16.

Officers responded to a Circle K convenience store near Townline Road and King Street East after a male suspect allegedly entered the business with a handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect then fled eastbound on foot, police said. The victim wasn’t physically injured.

Two days later, on Nov. 18 at around 4:50 a.m., officers were called to another Circle K convenience store, this time located in the area of Taunton Road East and Trulls Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a male suspect entered the store and demanded cigarettes and cash while brandishing a gun.

The suspect took the cash and cigarettes before fleeing to a vehicle that was driven by a female suspect, police said.

Again, the victim wasn’t physically injured.

The suspect vehicle was later located by officers in the area of Highway 2 and Farrow Avenue in Newcastle, Ont., police said. The vehicle allegedly crashed into a police cruiser before leaving the roadway.

The suspects then fled on foot before they were found in nearby field, police said.

Read more: Toronto police seek 2 men after alleged Scarborough kidnapping

An imitation firearm was also allegedly seized.

Police said an investigation determined that the two suspects were linked to the Nov. 16 robbery.

Oshawa resident Kenneth Wingfield, 43, has been charged with two counts of robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm, two counts of disguise with intent, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and flight from a peace officer.

Pickering resident Krista-Lynn Darling, 38, was charged with two counts of robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they were held for a bail hearing.