Crime

Explosive discovery: Winnipeg police arrest man with live, concealed grenade

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 1:03 pm
Winnipeg police seized this live grenade Monday morning.
Winnipeg police seized this live grenade Monday morning. Winnipeg Police Service

A Winnipeg man is in custody after police found him in possession of a live grenade while walking down a Weston-area back lane early Monday morning.

Police said patrolling officers spotted the man, who appeared to be armed, around 1 a.m., and when they stopped him they found a blade in a sheath as well as the grenade concealed in his clothes.

Read more: Winnipeg cops call in bomb squad when grenade found during arrest

The area was cordoned off by a bomb squad, who were able to safely dispose of the explosive. After further investigation, the bomb squad determined that while the grenade appeared to be live, it was considered “non-viable”.

The 35-year-old suspect is facing a raft of charges, including two counts of weapon possession and carrying a concealed weapon or prohibited device, as well as multiple counts of failing to comply with probation, failing to comply with release conditions, and failing to attend court.

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegBomb SquadGrenadelive grenadeWinnipeg bomb squadwinnipeg grenade
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

