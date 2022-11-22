Explosive discovery: Winnipeg police arrest man with live, concealed grenade

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody after police found him in possession of a live grenade while walking down a Weston-area back lane early Monday morning.

Police said patrolling officers spotted the man, who appeared to be armed, around 1 a.m., and when they stopped him they found a blade in a sheath as well as the grenade concealed in his clothes.

The area was cordoned off by a bomb squad, who were able to safely dispose of the explosive. After further investigation, the bomb squad determined that while the grenade appeared to be live, it was considered “non-viable”.

The 35-year-old suspect is facing a raft of charges, including two counts of weapon possession and carrying a concealed weapon or prohibited device, as well as multiple counts of failing to comply with probation, failing to comply with release conditions, and failing to attend court.

