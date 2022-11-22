Menu

Crime

Sentencing hearing to begin for Alberta man who admitted to murdering woman, toddler in Hinton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2022 9:47 am
Noah McConnell and Mchale Busch celebrate the toddler's birthday. View image in full screen
Noah McConnell and Mchale Busch celebrate the toddler's birthday. Courtesy: Cody-Lee McConnell

Warning: The details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday for a man who admitted to killing a woman and her 16-month-old son in western Alberta.

Robert Major pleaded guilty in May to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mchale Busch, who was 24, and her son, Noah McConnell.

Read more: Man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in Hinton double homicide

Major also faced two counts of interfering with human remains, but the prosecution said those charges were withdrawn.

Busch and her son were found dead in an apartment complex in Hinton, about 250 kilometres west of Edmonton, on Sept. 17, 2021.

The woman and her partner had moved into an apartment next to Major’s three weeks earlier.

The Crown says it isn’t known how Busch ended up in Major’s apartment, but that is where he sexually assaulted her, strangled her and mutilated her body.

Read more: Family seeks answers, change in wake of Hinton murders: ‘Never going to be the same person again’

Court heard Major then suffocated the child by stuffing a sock in his mouth and putting a plastic bag over his head.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

