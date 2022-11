See more sharing options

An Amherstview, Ont., man already facing roughly 100 sexual assault, child pornography and human trafficking charges has had an additional 10 laid upon him by Ontario Provincial Police.

The new charges Michael Haaima faces are from a period spanning 2018 and 2019.

This brings the total number of charges to 105.

His next court date is Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. by videoconference.