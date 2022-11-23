Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman shot dead in Prince Rupert murder-suicide worked for Children’s Ministry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2022 2:04 pm
Click to play video: 'One person dead after ‘serious incident’ in Prince Rupert'
One person dead after ‘serious incident’ in Prince Rupert
One person is dead and another is critically injured in what police are calling a serious incident in Prince Rupert. Officers were called to the Ocean Centre mall shortly after 8:30 Monday and investigators are gathering evidence.

British Columbia officials including Premier David Eby have paid tribute to an employee of the Ministry of Children and Family Development who was shot dead in Prince Rupert on Monday.

RCMP in the north coast city say a man who shot himself after killing the woman in a shopping mall has also died.

Police say the apparent murder-suicide at the Ocean Centre Mall was an “isolated incident” and the gunman, aged 44, and his 52-year-old victim knew each other, but have not said how. Police say the woman died before she could be taken to hospital, and the gunman was in critical condition but died hours later.

Read more: Two people dead following shooting at Prince Rupert, B.C. mall

A statement released by the premier’s office says the shooting was a “violent act committed against someone who worked to serve local children and families.” It says the “tragic event” remains the subject of an active police investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement was released late Tuesday on behalf of Eby, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, Children and Families Minister Mitzi Dean and Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“Our hearts also go out to those who acted immediately to provide emergency care, those who may have witnessed this violence and anyone whose safety was threatened by yesterday’s events,” it says. “We are here for you, and we will be in the days, weeks and months to come.”

Click to play video: 'Prince George RCMP search for suspect involved in fatal shooting'
Prince George RCMP search for suspect involved in fatal shooting

Eby had earlier Tuesday told the BC Federation of Labour convention in Vancouver that the victim was a member of the BC General Employees Union, but he gave no other details.

“It’s moments like this that we think about the issue of public safety, making sure that our homes and our communities are safe for everybody.”

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Rupert Mayor Herb Pond called it “truly tragic” and said support is available to anyone in the community of just over 12,000 people.

RCMP urge anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

BC RCMPDavid EbyPrince RupertPrince Rupert RCMPOcean Centre MallHerb PondPrince Rupert mall shootingPrince Rupert shooting
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers