False report of shooting in Peterborough leads to man detained under Mental Health Act

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a man was detained under the Mental Health Act following reports of a shooting Monday night that turned out to be false.
Peterborough Police Service officers responded to an individual’s call of a reported shooting around 11 p.m.
Read more: Wanted man at Jackson Park in Peterborough detained under Mental Health Act, police say
Read More
Police say officers secured and contained the area and searched residences in the area of Downie, Dongel and Dublin streets provided by the complainant.
Trending Now
-
World Cup chaos: Qatar riot police push back crowds at fan zone
-
Colorado Springs LGBTQ2 bar shooting: Patrons called ‘heroic’ for halting shooter, saving lives
Trending Now
“It was determined there had not been a shooting,” police stated.
No injuries were reported in the incident either.
The investigation led to a 35-year-old Peterborough man being detained under the Mental Health Act.
Comments