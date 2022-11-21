Jets survive late collapse to edge Hurricanes in overtime

Send this page to someone via email

Giving up a three-goal lead late in the third period would be the undoing of many hockey teams, but the Winnipeg Jets managed to survive a stunning collapse to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime Monday night.

Towards the end of a mostly uneventful first period, Pierre-Luc Dubois electrified the home crowd when he got sprung on a breakaway and beat Pyotr Kochetkov to get the Jets on the board first.

An unlikely source contributed a huge insurance goal in the second as the fourth line of the Jets pitched in.

David Gustafsson was sprung on a breakaway and was denied but Mikey Eyssimont followed up and buried the rebound for his first career NHL goal.

It looked like the Jets were going to coast to an easy win when Josh Morrissey buried his second of the year just under four minutes into the third, but Carolina had other plans.

After pulling the goalie with over five minutes left, Jaccob Slavin’s first of the season gave the visitors a pulse.

Things really got tense when Andrei Svechnikov redirected his 13th of the season past David Rittich, making it a one-goal game with 3:08 remaining.

With Winnipeg holding on for dear life and Carolina carrying all the momentum, the goalie was pulled one more time and with 39 seconds left, Martin Necas tied the game in front of a shell-shocked crowd.

How on earth would the Jets be able to overcome that kind of collapse? After resetting at the end of the period, each team had a couple of chances to score before Morrissey got free and ended a torturous game with his second of the night, taking a stretch pass from Dubois and wiring it through Kochetkov.

Rittich stopped 24 shots on the night as he picks up his third straight win in overtime, however unlilkely this one was.

Winnipeg now heads out on a road trip starting Wednesday night in Minnesota. It’s a 6 p.m. start in St. Paul with pre-game coverage on 680 CJOB starting at 4 p.m.