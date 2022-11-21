RCMP looking for hatchet-wielding man in South Surrey

RCMP are searching for a man who was reportedly brandishing a hatchet in South Surrey, B.C., on Monday.
Mounties said they received a call around 3 p.m. that the man had pulled the hatchet while demanding a cigarette from a person near 17 Avenue and 152 Street.
“Police arrived on scene within minutes, however the suspect was not located,” Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in an email.
Officers remain on scene speaking to witnesses and are collecting video in hopes of furthering the investigation.
