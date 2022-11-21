Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP looking for hatchet-wielding man in South Surrey

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 7:32 pm
Mounties are looking for a man allegedly brandishing a hatchet in South Surrey. View image in full screen
Mounties are looking for a man allegedly brandishing a hatchet in South Surrey. File / Global News

RCMP are searching for a man who was reportedly brandishing a hatchet in South Surrey, B.C., on Monday.

Mounties said they received a call around 3 p.m. that the man had pulled the hatchet while demanding a cigarette from a person near 17 Avenue and 152 Street.

Read more: Man arrested, in custody following alleged hatchet-threatening incident: Grand Forks RCMP

“Police arrived on scene within minutes, however the suspect was not located,” Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in an email.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Officers remain on scene speaking to witnesses and are collecting video in hopes of furthering the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Video appears to show Toronto police officer shooting man reportedly carrying hatchet'
Video appears to show Toronto police officer shooting man reportedly carrying hatchet
Surrey RCMPSurrey policeHatchethatchet attackhatchet cigarettehatchet incidentsurrey hatchetsurrey hatchet incident
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers