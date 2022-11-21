Police seek man accused of indecent act behind Delta, B.C. high school

Send this page to someone via email

Delta police are looking for a man allegedly seen masturbating in a wooded area behind Burnsview Secondary School.

The incident was reported just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday. When the man realized he’d been seen, he fled, according to police.

Delta police say a similar incident was reported in the same place, involving a suspect with a similar description on Jan. 21 this year.

The suspect is described as being about 25 to 30 years old, standing between five-foot-eight and six-feet-tall with a short beard, a large nose and large lips.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket, a red t-shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a black toque with a bobble on top.

Anyone who thinks they saw the suspect between 11 a.m. and noon on Nov. 18, or has video shot in the area around those times is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.