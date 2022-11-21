Menu

Crime

Police seek man accused of indecent act behind Delta, B.C. high school

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 4:53 pm
Burnsview Secondary School. View image in full screen
Burnsview Secondary School. Delta School District

Delta police are looking for a man allegedly seen masturbating in a wooded area behind Burnsview Secondary School.

The incident was reported just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday. When the man realized he’d been seen, he fled, according to police.

Read more: Burnaby RCMP seek man accused of indecent act in car at red light

Delta police say a similar incident was reported in the same place, involving a suspect with a similar description on Jan. 21 this year.

The suspect is described as being about 25 to 30 years old, standing between five-foot-eight and six-feet-tall with a short beard, a large nose and large lips.

Read more: Man suspected of indecent act arrested, say Kelowna RCMP

He was wearing a black puffer jacket, a red t-shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a black toque with a bobble on top.

Anyone who thinks they saw the suspect between 11 a.m. and noon on Nov. 18, or has video shot in the area around those times is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.

Click to play video: 'Jury finds Richmond RCMP officer Andrew Seangio guilty of sex crimes'
Jury finds Richmond RCMP officer Andrew Seangio guilty of sex crimes
