More than 500 Calgary Loblaws workers served layoff notice amid possible lockout: Union

The union representing more than 500 workers at the Loblaws distribution centre in Calgary said its members were served a layoff notice on Monday.

In a news release sent out by Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta (Teamsters 987), it said more than 527 of the 534 members at the centre were served the notices that are effective as of this week.

Members are bargaining for a wage increase as part of their collective agreement. The news release mentions its members are “earning less than the acceptable living wage for Calgary of $22.40, but they are also now facing layoffs just ahead of the holiday season.”

The union has been in talks with Loblaws since its current agreement expired on June 6. Teamsters 987 members rejected the employer’s offer on November 3, along with rejecting the same offer on November 15, which was a Labour Board supervised proposal vote.

“These members are dedicated to helping Loblaw move product to its many stores across Western Canada,” said John Taylor, spokesperson for Teamsters 987.

“As they negotiate for higher wages and a better quality of life, they are facing unnecessary layoffs, all while Loblaws profits continue to soar. We believe that having time with family are basic rights that our members deserve.”

Global News has reached out to Loblaws for comment, though at the time this article was published, hadn’t heard back.