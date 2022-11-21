London, Ont. police investigate Monday morning stabbing at school, teenager arrested

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police say a teenage girl was arrested Monday morning following a stabbing at a school near the city’s downtown.

At 11:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a stabbing at H.B. Beal Secondary School.

According to police, a suspect was arrested and a female victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police told Global News that the stabbing occurred inside the school.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.