London, Ont. police investigate Monday morning stabbing at school, teenager arrested

London, Ont., police say a teenage girl was arrested Monday morning following a stabbing at a school near the city’s downtown.
At 11:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a stabbing at H.B. Beal Secondary School.
According to police, a suspect was arrested and a female victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police told Global News that the stabbing occurred inside the school.
The investigation is ongoing and police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.
