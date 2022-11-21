Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police investigate Monday morning stabbing at school, teenager arrested

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 12:54 pm
According to London, Ont., police, on Monday at 11:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a stabbing at H.B. Beal Secondary School. View image in full screen
According to London, Ont., police, on Monday at 11:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a stabbing at H.B. Beal Secondary School. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

London, Ont., police say a teenage girl was arrested Monday morning following a stabbing at a school near the city’s downtown.

At 11:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a stabbing at H.B. Beal Secondary School.

According to police, a suspect was arrested and a female victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police told Global News that the stabbing occurred inside the school.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Read more: $130K of illicit drugs seized from vehicle in stunt driving traffic stop, Middlesex OPP say

