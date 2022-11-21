Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal committee says toppled statue of John A. Macdonald should not be put back

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2022 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Debate over memorializing John A. Macdonald'
Debate over memorializing John A. Macdonald

A City of Montreal committee is recommending that a toppled statue of Canada’s first prime minister should not be reinstated in a downtown park.

The committee made its preliminary recommendation public Monday, saying the city should distance itself from the policies of assimilation and genocide against Indigenous Peoples that were championed by Sir John A. Macdonald.

Read more: Montreal city officials remove toppled statue of Sir John A. Macdonald

Protesters toppled, broke and defaced the statue at the end of an August 2020 demonstration calling on cities to defund police departments, and the base on which the statue stood has been empty since.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The committee is suggesting that the statue be replaced with an artistic reinterpretation that rejects the colonial vision of Canada put forward by the country’s first prime minister.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Protesters in Montreal topple John A. Macdonald statue, demand police defunding

The city mandated a committee of experts, public servants and academics to assess the heritage value of the statue first installed in the park in 1895.

The committee will present its findings and recommendations to the public during a meeting on Dec. 7.

Read more: Montreal statue of Sir John A. Macdonald once again defaced

ReconciliationIndigenous PeoplesCanadian HistoryColonialismJohn A. MacDonald statueStatue RemovalMontreal statueassimilationgenoricdeHeritage valueMacdonald statue removal
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers