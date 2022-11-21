Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman arrested for impaired driving with 2 kids in vehicle: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 1:11 pm
Police in Peterborough report a pair of impaired driving arrests on the weekend. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough report a pair of impaired driving arrests on the weekend. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests on the weekend, one in which children were found in the vehicle.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Friday around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to several calls about a suspected impaired driver in the area of Lansdowne St. and Monaghan Road, and that there were children in the vehicle.

Read more: Peterborough County OPP report speeding charges way up, impaired offences down in 2022

Officers quickly located the suspected vehicle in a parking lot. They determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired. Two children  — ages four and six — were found safe. Police did not say if there is any relationship between the trio.

A 41-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving.

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impound.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 15.

Vehicle in ditch

Around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call from a resident who reported a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Brealey Drive.

Officers located the vehicle and determined its driver was impaired.

A 20-year-old Lindsay, Ont., woman was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

She received an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 13.

“In each case, Peterborough Police would like to thank the public for calling 911,” police stated.

