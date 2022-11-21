Waterloo police officer injured as stolen car strikes 2 cruisers

Send this page to someone via email

An officer was injured over the weekend as police arrested two people during a stolen car investigation in Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.

On Saturday at around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to Cambridge and Fife avenues in Kitchener after a vehicle was reported stolen.

About 10 minutes later, police say officers came across the stolen car at the intersection of Greenbrook Drive and Westmount Road.

The officers attempted to pull it over and the driver intentionally struck two police cruisers while attempting a getaway, according to police.

The vehicle then came to a stop, and while officers were able to apprehend the driver, the passenger ran away.

Story continues below advertisement

Police brought in the dogs and tracked down the suspect in a nearby backyard.

They say an officer, as well as the driver and passenger of the vehicle, were all taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers seized suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone and a replica firearm.

A 29-year-old man from Kitchener, the alleged passenger, is facing a charge of taking a motor vehicle without consent.

A 25-year-old Kitchener man, who was allegedly driving, has been charged with a lengthy list of offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, flight from police and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.