Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police officer injured as stolen car strikes 2 cruisers

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 11:47 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

An officer was injured over the weekend as police arrested two people during a stolen car investigation in Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.

On Saturday at around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to Cambridge and Fife avenues in Kitchener after a vehicle was reported stolen.

Read more: 2 arrested after police pull over stolen car in downtown Kitchener

About 10 minutes later, police say officers came across the stolen car at the intersection of Greenbrook Drive and Westmount Road.

The officers attempted to pull it over and the driver intentionally struck two police cruisers while attempting a getaway, according to police.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The vehicle then came to a stop, and while officers were able to apprehend the driver, the passenger ran away.

Story continues below advertisement

Police brought in the dogs and tracked down the suspect in a nearby backyard.

They say an officer, as well as the driver and passenger of the vehicle, were all taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Waterloo police make arrest in break-in at Kitchener bylaw enforcement office

According to police, officers seized suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone and a replica firearm.

A 29-year-old man from Kitchener, the alleged passenger, is facing a charge of taking a motor vehicle without consent.

A 25-year-old Kitchener man, who was allegedly driving, has been charged with a lengthy list of offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, flight from police and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener stolen carWaterloo regional police officer injured
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers