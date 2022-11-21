Menu

Crime

New Waterloo police chief Mark Crowell to be sworn in on Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 11:08 am
Mark Crowell will be sworn in as Waterloo regional police chief in November. View image in full screen
Mark Crowell will be sworn in as Waterloo regional police chief in November. Waterloo Regional Police

New Waterloo regional police chief Mark Crowell will officially be sworn in on Thursday in a ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Kitchener-Waterloo Hotel.

“We look forward to officially swearing in the new Chief of Police for Waterloo Region,” Region Chair Karen Redman said in a statement.

“Chief Designate Mark Crowell is a progressive and innovative leader who represents a new, modern and exciting chapter for the police service and the community.”

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police introduce Mark Crowell as new chief

Police say the ceremony will include the KW Youth Symphony Orchestra, KW Glee and members of the Chief’s Honour Guard.

“I am both honoured and humbled to help lead the Waterloo Regional Police Service and its incredible members,” Crowell said.

“I look forward to working together with the community as we continue to build a strong, safe and inclusive Waterloo Region for all citizens.”

Read more: Waterloo Police Chief Bryan Larkin announces retirement

It was announced last month that Crowell had been selected as the replacement for former chief Bryan Larkin.

Crowell, who will be the seventh chief in WRPS history, has served in a variety of roles over his 22-year-career, including deputy chief, executive officer to the chief of police, where he oversaw the expansion of the equity, diversity and inclusion unit as well as neighbourhood policing and investigations involving intimate partner violence.

Crowell also has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and Canadian studies from Wilfrid Laurier University as well as a master’s and PhD in sociology and legal studies from the University of Waterloo.

