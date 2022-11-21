Peterborough Exhibition to relocate to Kawartha Downs in Fraserville

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Exhibition will end its historic ties to Morrow Park in Peterborough and shift to Kawartha Downs in Fraserville, Ont., in 2023.

The entertainment complex, which features the horse racing track, lists the exhibition among its lineup of 2023 events to be announced at a media conference on Dec. 2.

The exhibition celebrates agriculture in the region and over the years has featured other attractions such as a midway, livestock and food growing competitions and more.

“This is an exciting community partnership for all involved, and guests can expect live entertainment, motorized sporting events, agricultural shows, and much more,” a media release states.

The exhibition, run by the Peterborough Agricultural Society, was held on the grounds of Morrow Park along Lansdowne Street from 1845 to 2019. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021 at Morrow Park, however, some virtual events were held.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2022, the majority of the exhibition at Morrow Park was cancelled due to an ongoing land dispute with the City of Peterborough. Construction began this fall on a section of the 27 acres of the park for a new twin-pad arena. The agricultural society says its concerns about the project are being ignored, notably the loss of a horse track, which would impact equestrian events during the exhibition.

The Morrow family gave the land to the city in 1938 and a revised condition in 1983 stated that some of the park be maintained for agricultural purposes. The city has stated the arena project still leaves approximately half of the property for the agricultural society.

The 2022 version saw a craft show hosted at the Morrow Building, while other events shifted to Kawartha Downs and other locations in the region.

Kawartha Downs says more details on the Ex are forthcoming as well as details on other events, including the Kawartha Country Music Festival, a monster truck show, truck and tractor pull competitions, a demolition derby and a retro concert.

Read more: Massive redevelopment project in the works at Kawartha Downs Raceway and Shorelines Slots

This year Kawartha Downs, located along County Road 28, celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Kawartha Downs also announced plans for a major revitalization plan.

Story continues below advertisement

“After a successful 2022 season, Kawartha Downs is committed to their goal of hosting events that are bigger and better than ever before,” a release states.

Global News has reached out to Viren D’Souza, president of the Peterborough Agricultural Society, for more details.

More to come.