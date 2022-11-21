Midland OPP charge 5 in first days of impaired driving campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The Southern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police Detachment is reporting a handful of impaired driving charges in the first week of its holiday impaired driving campaign.

Police have charged five people with impaired driving in the North Simcoe area, four of them on Friday alone.

On Friday, Nov. 18, OPP at around 10:25 a.m. responded to a report of a possible impaired driver near Honey Harbour Road and Kings Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.

Police say they located a vehicle matching the description on Lone Pine Road, and following a search, officers found fentanyl, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

A 43-year-old Barrie man faces charges of possessing and trafficking drugs and driving while under suspension. The vehicle was towed.

The passenger, a 22-year-old also from Barrie, is charged with possession of cocaine.

Story continues below advertisement

A short time later, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Simcoe County Road 93 in Midland, which resulted in a 42-year-old driver from Penetanguishene facing several charges related to impaired driving.

Police say a witness saw the grey Nissan go airborne, striking a nearby driveway culvert.

Later that afternoon, around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a call about a possible impaired driver on King Street in Midland.

Police say shortly after the call, the suspect crashed into a vehicle in the LCBO parking lot in Midland.

Following an investigation, police charged a 37-year-old Midland man with several impaired driving-related charges and suspended his licence for 90 days.

Story continues below advertisement

Police responded to a fourth report on Friday involving a single vehicle that ended up in the ditch on Done Street in Penetanguishene around 4:40 p.m.

Offers charged a 37-year-old woman with operating a vehicle while impaired and driving while under suspension. Her licence was suspended for 90 days.

Last Tuesday, police also responded to reports of an impaired river on Highway 12 around 12:20 p.m., which resulted in a 63-year-old facing impaired driving charges.

All of the accused are scheduled to appear in court at later dates.