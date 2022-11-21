Menu

Education

Ontario schools set to open after CUPE secures tentative deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2022 6:07 am
Click to play video: 'No education workers’ strike as CUPE, Ontario government reach deal'
No education workers’ strike as CUPE, Ontario government reach deal
WATCH ABOVE: Parents and students were anxiously waiting to find out if school will go ahead Monday. CUPE, the union representing 55,000 education workers reached a deal with the Ontario government, avoiding a strike. Mike Drolet has more.

TORONTO — Schools across Ontario are open today after a weekend of talks between the government and education workers secured a tentative contract and averted a strike.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Sunday evening that it had a tentative deal and its 55,000 education worker members would be on the job Monday, instead of going on strike.

CUPE says though they had tried over the weekend to secure staffing level guarantees, the deal is the same offer the government presented to the union last week.

Trending Now

However, Laura Walton, president of CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, says it was time to take the deal to the membership for a vote.

Read more: Ontario education worker strike called off with union members to vote on tentative deal

Story continues below advertisement

Ratification votes are set to begin Thursday and are expected to go through next weekend.

The four-year deal comes with a $1-per-hour raise each year, or about 3.59 per cent annually.

CUPEOntario schoolsCanadian Union Of Public Employeeseducation workersOntario education workersOntario education workers strikeOntario CUPE strike
© 2022 The Canadian Press

