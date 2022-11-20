Menu

Crime

RCMP searching for 19-year-old man wanted for murder

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 20, 2022 7:37 pm
Kamsack RCMP and the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit are asking the public to help locate 19-year-old Edgar Kakakaway Jr. from Keeseekoose First Nation, SK.
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a 19-year-old Saskatchewan man wanted for murder.

Edgar Kakakaway Jr. is wanted by police for alleged involvement in the murder of a 16-year-old man from Cote First Nation on Keeseekoose First Nation during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 19, 2022. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Kakakaway Jr. is described as being approximately 6 feet (183 cm) tall and weighing approximately 210 pounds (95 kg). He has short black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP said he is known to frequent the Keeseekoose First Nation, Cote First Nation, Kamsack, Canora and Yorkton areas in Saskatchewan.

RCMP said Kakakaway Jr. is considered dangerous.

Kakakaway Jr., from Keeseekoose First Nation, SK, has been charged with:

  • 2nd degree murder
  • Assault causing bodily harm
  • Failing to comply with a condition of a release order

The investigation is ongoing, and residents of Keeseekoose First Nation will see an increased police presence in their community in the next few days.

