Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Changes to B.C.’s self-isolation requirements drawing mixed reviews

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Julia Foy Global News
Posted November 20, 2022 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Provincial government quietly lifts self-isolation requirement for people who contract COVID-19'
Provincial government quietly lifts self-isolation requirement for people who contract COVID-19
The BC Centre for Disease Control, however, is still recommending staying home if you're sick, no matter if you've come down with COVID, influenza, or RSV. Julia Foy reports.

The province’s decision to end the self-isolation requirements for people who catch COVID-19 is drawing mixed reviews.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) quietly changed its guidance this past week. It still recommends people with symptoms stay home as much as possible until the symptoms improve.

Read more: B.C. drops self-isolation requirement for people with COVID-19

A few members of the public told Global News they were happy to hear about the change, but one expert has concerns.

”I sure hope that with the rescinding of the self-isolation requirement people are going to be sensible and realize, ‘they’re just asking me to make the right decision,’” said Dr. Sarah Otto, with B.C.’s COVID-19 Modelling Group

“And the right decision is, if you have the sniffles, if you have symptoms of the cold, flu or RSV, you stay home and isolate.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Provincial government quietly lifts self-isolation requirement for people who contract COVID-19'
Provincial government quietly lifts self-isolation requirement for people who contract COVID-19

B.C. is currently facing a respiratory virus triple threat, with influenza, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, spreading throughout communities.

Otto said medical masks, booster shots and staying home if you’re sick can all help reduce transmission.

B.C. health officials hope the public will recognize that preventative measures like self-testing, masking and staying home when you have an illness are extremely important.

The B.C. Ministry of Health told Global News in an email, “Public Health’s basic guidance has not changed. If you have symptoms or have a positive test, you should isolate as much as is possible until the symptoms are gone.”

Click to play video: 'Triple threat of illness this winter prompts calls for masking from experts'
Triple threat of illness this winter prompts calls for masking from experts
Related News
COVID-19BCBC governmentbc covidself isolationMinistry Of HealthBC Centre for Disease ControlBCCDCCOVID modelingisolation changes
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers