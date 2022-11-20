Changes to B.C.’s self-isolation requirements drawing mixed reviews

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s decision to end the self-isolation requirements for people who catch COVID-19 is drawing mixed reviews.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) quietly changed its guidance this past week. It still recommends people with symptoms stay home as much as possible until the symptoms improve.

A few members of the public told Global News they were happy to hear about the change, but one expert has concerns.

”I sure hope that with the rescinding of the self-isolation requirement people are going to be sensible and realize, ‘they’re just asking me to make the right decision,’” said Dr. Sarah Otto, with B.C.’s COVID-19 Modelling Group

“And the right decision is, if you have the sniffles, if you have symptoms of the cold, flu or RSV, you stay home and isolate.”

2:24 Provincial government quietly lifts self-isolation requirement for people who contract COVID-19

B.C. is currently facing a respiratory virus triple threat, with influenza, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, spreading throughout communities.

Otto said medical masks, booster shots and staying home if you’re sick can all help reduce transmission.

B.C. health officials hope the public will recognize that preventative measures like self-testing, masking and staying home when you have an illness are extremely important.

The B.C. Ministry of Health told Global News in an email, “Public Health’s basic guidance has not changed. If you have symptoms or have a positive test, you should isolate as much as is possible until the symptoms are gone.”