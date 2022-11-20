London, Ont. police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Jaylynn Copeland-Webster was last seen around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Street East.

She’s described as white, around 5-feet tall, medium build with shoulder-length brown hair.

She was wearing a white winter jacket with a fur-lined hood, black pants, black and white running shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).