Canada

London, Ont. police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 20, 2022 9:21 am
missing View image in full screen
A photo of the missing girl. London police/Provided

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Jaylynn Copeland-Webster was last seen around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Street East.

She’s described as white, around 5-feet tall, medium build with shoulder-length brown hair.

She was wearing a white winter jacket with a fur-lined hood, black pants, black and white running shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

