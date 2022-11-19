Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

SilverStar Mountain Resort joins Big White in opening for season

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 19, 2022 7:18 pm
SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon, B.C., opened for the ski and snowboard season on Friday. View image in full screen
SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon, B.C., opened for the ski and snowboard season on Friday. SilverStar Mountain Resort

Two of the Okanagan’s four ski resorts are now open for the season.

On Thursday, Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna opened. Then, on Friday, SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon followed suit.

Heavy snow earlier this month allowed the earlier-than-normal openings, as the resorts generally open in late November or early December.

Read more: Thanks to early snow, Big White Ski Resort opens doors sooner than normal

At SilverStar, because of early conditions just three of 10 lifts are operating, while only 53 of the resort’s 132 runs are open.

The resort is asking that when it comes to closed runs, stay off them.

Currently, the resort has a snow base of 76 cm, with the weekend forecast calling for sunshine at the alpine levels and clouds at lower elevations, along with daily highs of -4 C.

Story continues below advertisement

The resort says lift tickets are 50 per cent off until Nov. 25, though skiers will have to bring their own gear, as renting equipment won’t be available until then.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'La Nina could mean colder, snowier winter in the Okanagan'
La Nina could mean colder, snowier winter in the Okanagan

Meanwhile, Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton has a planned opening of Dec. 2, while Baldy Mountain Resort east of Oliver will open on Dec. 3.

At Apex, resort manager James Shalman says they have a 90 cm base, and that snow machines are adding to that.

At Baldy, the resort has a base of 75 cm.

Click to play video: 'Cross-country ski season arrives in Calgary and area'
Cross-country ski season arrives in Calgary and area
Okanagancentral okanagansouth okanaganNorth OkanaganSkiingSnowboardingBig White Ski ResortSKI SEASONApex Mountain ResortSilverStarSilverstar Mountain ResortBaldy Mountain Resort
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers