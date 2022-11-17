Thanks to early snow, Big White Ski Resort opens doors sooner than normal

Under a mix of blue skies and clouds, Big White Ski Resort opened its doors on Thursday morning.
The opening is around two weeks earlier than normal, thanks to heavy snowfall earlier this month.
However, being early season, the resort only has three of its 16 chairlifts operating, and only 12 of its 119 trails open.
No new snow has fallen at Big White during the past week, though the resort does have a current alpine base of 77 cm.
For the latest conditions at Big White, visit the resort’s website.
