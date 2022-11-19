Moncton Ukrainian Club buys medical supplies with art sale proceeds

Send this page to someone via email

Artists from the Moncton area and Ukraine donated their works for an art sale benefitting Moncton’s Ukrainian Club on Saturday.

A steady stream of customers flocked in the buy original works of art as well as hand-crafted Christmas ornaments .

Natalia Haidash, who organized the event with the Ukrainian Club, was touched by all the support.

“It’s very emotional for me to see that because I’m always surprised by the response we receive here,” she said on Saturday.

She explained the proceeds will go toward buying supplies, such as tactical medical kits, to aid people in Ukraine.

“For example, as we speak, our volunteer in the south of Ukraine is delivering the supplies that he purchased with our support for

residents of the city of Kherson, which was recently liberated. People don’t have anything there. They don’t even have access to normal drinking water or food.”

Laurie Baldock was at the fundraiser to pick up Christmas presents as well as art to decorate her home.

“The fact that things like that are still going on these days is just unbelievable to me so we need to do anything we can to help,” she said.

Artist Sasha Vevenko, who immigrated to Moncton five years ago with her family, is inspired by New Brunswick’s natural beauty.

She took up painting 8 months ago — after learning from online tutorials — to contribute to fundraisers to aid her home country. Her acrylic paintings depict winter landscapes and coastal scenes inspired by the province she now calls home.

“Sunsets here are incredible. That’s actually what inspired me and what I really like so that’s very important to paint what you like,” she said.

Haidash said the Ukrainian Club will continue organizing fundraisers as long as there is a need.