Crime

Police seek man wanted for allegedly starting dumpster fire in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 19, 2022 11:03 am
Police released images of a suspect wanted in an arson investigation. View image in full screen
Police released images of a suspect wanted in an arson investigation. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto are searching for a man that officers allege started a dumpster fire in October.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of College Street and Manning Avenue on Oct. 31 at around 10 a.m. for an arson call.

Read more: Toronto police seek witnesses after 4 cars, front porch, garbage set on fire on Weston Road

It is alleged that a man started a fire in a dumpster beside a building and then left the area by foot.

Police described him as having a slim build with blonde hair in a ponytail.

He wore a bandana, a light-coloured jacket, grey sweatpants and black shoes. He was carrying a black cross-body shoulder bag, according to police.

