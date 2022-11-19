Police seek man wanted for allegedly starting dumpster fire in Toronto

Police in Toronto are searching for a man that officers allege started a dumpster fire in October.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of College Street and Manning Avenue on Oct. 31 at around 10 a.m. for an arson call.
It is alleged that a man started a fire in a dumpster beside a building and then left the area by foot.
Police described him as having a slim build with blonde hair in a ponytail.
He wore a bandana, a light-coloured jacket, grey sweatpants and black shoes. He was carrying a black cross-body shoulder bag, according to police.
