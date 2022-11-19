Menu

World

Over 321K Tesla vehicles recalled from U.S. markets due to rear light issue

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 19, 2022 9:52 am
Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because tail lights may intermittently fail to illuminate, according to a filing made public Saturday.

The Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer said the recall covers some 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla will deploy an over-the-air update to correct the rear light issue and said it has no reports of any crashes or injuries related to the recall.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

