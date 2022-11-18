Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta chief critical of Premier Danielle Smith’s claim of Indigenous roots

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2022 5:05 pm
Danielle Smith holds her first press conference as Alberta premier in Edmonton, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. She is expected to find out today if she has a seat in the legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Danielle Smith holds her first press conference as Alberta premier in Edmonton, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. She is expected to find out today if she has a seat in the legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF

A First Nations leader in Alberta is questioning Premier Danielle Smith’s claim of Indigenous heritage.

Smith has said she has some Cherokee roots and, in 2012, declared herself as a person of mixed race.

Chief Tony Alexis of Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation says that a true Indigenous person would not go against treaty people.

Read more: Alberta First Nations leaders stand against premier’s sovereignty act

He made the comment at a news conference where leaders of Treaties 6, 7, and 8 say they oppose Smith’s plan to introduce an Alberta sovereignty act that would allow her government to opt out of federal measures deemed harmful to provincial interests.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of justice minister’s mandate'
Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of justice minister’s mandate

An investigation by APTN this week of Smith’s family tree found no evidence of Smith being Indigenous.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier’s office said in response that Smith is proud of her roots and, like many Canadians, had heard of her ancestry from loved ones, adding that she has not done a deep dive into her lineage.

Read more: Danielle Smith addresses comments about unvaccinated being ‘most discriminated against group’

Alberta politicsFirst NationsFirst NationDanielle SmithTreaty 6Alexis Nakota Sioux Nationindigenous heritagePremier Danielle SmithChief Tony AlexisMixed RaceCherokee
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers