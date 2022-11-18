B.C. Christmas tree supply chopped by drought, decline in growers

Send this page to someone via email

Drought and a declining number of farms have chopped the province’s Christmas tree supply this year, according to a group of local growers.

Larry Whitehead, director of the B.C. Christmas Tree Association, said some have estimated the shortage to be between 100,000 and 500,000 trees.

It’s a problem that’s likely been years in the making, he told Global News on Friday.

“It takes an average of six to 10 years to grow a tree, so the shortage that we’re experiencing today probably was caused by a lack of growers eight or 10 years ago.”

Catastrophic floods and a crippling heat dome in 2021 undoubtedly affected the supply as well, he added, and recent drought has caused many of the seedlings to fail. If the B.C. wants to remedy the problem, however, Whitehead said it must look long-term.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many growers are retiring and the price of land in B.C. is prohibitive to growing trees now,” the Surrey-based co-owner of Red Truck Trees explained.

“Many farms are owned by absentee owners, they’re vacant, they’re not being utilized.”

2:14 Christmas tree shortage for 2021

According to Shirley Brennan, executive director of the Canadian Christmas Trees Association, Christmas trees are a $100-million annual industry in Canada with about $49 million worth of product exported mostly to the U.S.

The B.C. Christmas Tree Association is now asking the provincial government to help it encourage more growers to enter the industry. It will also set up an information booth at an agriculture show in January in an attempt to recruit new growers.

“In a province like British Columbia where there’s tons of trees growing in our mountainous regions, we should be able to grow enough trees to supply our local economy,” Whitehead said.