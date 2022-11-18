Menu

Money

S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2022 11:58 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Strength in the telecommunications, industrial and financial sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 95.50 points at 19,980.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 187.42 points at 33,733.74. The S&P 500 index was up 15.89 points at 3,962.45, while the Nasdaq composite was up 2.79 points at 11,147.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.78 cents US compared with 74.91 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude contract was down US$1.89 at US$79.51 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down two cents at US$6.35 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.70 at US$1,758.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.66 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

