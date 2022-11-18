2 arrested after drugs seized at Peterborough residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men face drug-related charges following the search of a residence in Peterborough on Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of an investigation, officers with its drug unit and the emergency response team executed a search warrant a residence in the area of London and Bethune streets.

Officers seized 379.4 grams of cocaine, $2,400 in cash and a number of electronic devices.

Police say the street value of the drugs seized is between $35,000 and $40,000.

A 52-year-old Peterborough man was arrested in connection with a separate investigation and charged with trafficking a Schedule I substance (cocaine).

In connection with the warrant, the Peterborough man and a 25-year-old Thornhill, Ont., man were each charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The Peterborough man was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon (baton). The Thornhill man was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Both men were held in custody and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on Friday, police said.