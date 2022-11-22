Jaye Makinson named news manager at Global Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Global Peterborough is pleased to announce that Jaye Makinson, beloved and respected producer/anchor, will be taking on a new role as News Manager for the station.

“Jaye is among the most recognizable news personalities in the Peterborough-Kawartha region,” said Mackay Taggart, Ontario regional director of news. “Jaye and her family have long called Peterborough home.”

Makinson is the first woman to lead the Global Peterborough newsroom in the station’s 67-year history, Taggart noted.

Having first joined Global Peterborough (CHEX Television) in 2005 as a videographer, Makinson has held a number of roles since, notably news anchor.

“While it is hard to be moving on from a job I absolutely love, I am excited for the next chapter of my career here at Global Peterborough,” she said.

“I am invested in this community; it’s where I am raising my children, it’s my home, so I truly understand the impact of local news and the role we play in Peterborough and our surrounding communities. I can’t wait to get started!”

After 17 years in front of the camera, Makinson will be guiding her team behind the scenes as of Monday, Nov. 28. Friday was her last broadcast as co-anchor for Global Peterborough.

Makinson fills the position left vacant following the retirement of Ron Kronstein in late August.