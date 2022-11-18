Menu

Canada

Gas prices down almost 12 cents in Nova Scotia for second drop in 1 week

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 8:10 am
Gas prices dropped again in Nova Scotia, for the second time this week.

The cost of gasoline at the pump went down by 11.7 cents overnight on Friday.

Nova Scotians are now paying a minimum of $1.61 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Prices in the Halifax area can go up to $1.64 per litre, while Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most for gas in the province — now between $1.63 and $1.66 per litre.

Read more: October’s inflation reading: Higher gas, mortgage costs offset by food prices

This comes three days after the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause to adjust the cost of gas. On Tuesday, prices dropped from $1.80 down to $1.73 minimum.

Last month, the average cost of gas in Halifax was $1.67 per litre, according to a new report from Statistics Canada. That’s a 40-cent drop from June’s average cost of $2.08.

In the past six months, prices were lowest in September, for an average of $1.53 per litre in Halifax.

Read more: G7 price cap on Russian oil will only apply to seaborne crude, official says

Nova Scotia isn’t the only Maritime province seeing decreasing prices this week.

Neighbouring New Brunswick saw the cost of gas close in on $1.90 last week, but pump prices dropped unexpectedly on Wednesday down to $1.76 per litre maximum.

In Prince Edward Island, gas prices dropped by 8 cents per litre down to $1.72.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

