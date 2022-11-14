Menu

Canada

N.S. gas prices to change at midnight as interrupter clause being invoked

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia sees another record-high gas price'
Nova Scotia sees another record-high gas price
The price of gas is up again and while most people aren't surprised many are frustrated about ongoing increases and lack of support. Amber Fryday was at the pumps earlier today to check in with Nova Scotians about how the increase at the pumps is affecting them. – Jun 10, 2022
The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board will be invoking its interrupter clause early Tuesday to adjust gas prices.

The interrupter clause is a mechanism that allows the board to adjust gas prices in response to market fluctuations outside of the weekly price change, which typically takes place Thursdays.

Read more: New Brunswick gas prices closing in on $1.90 per litre after 4-cent hike

The change in price must be by at least six cents in order for the interrupter clause to be invoked.

The pump price will be changed at midnight, but the UARB does not indicate by how much, and in which direction.

In Zone 1, which includes Halifax, the minimum pump price is currently 180.4 cents per litre. That’s compared to 181.5 the week before.

The price of diesel oil is not affected by this interrupter.

