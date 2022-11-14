N.S. gas prices to change at midnight as interrupter clause being invoked

The interrupter clause is a mechanism that allows the board to adjust gas prices in response to market fluctuations outside of the weekly price change, which typically takes place Thursdays.
The change in price must be by at least six cents in order for the interrupter clause to be invoked.
The pump price will be changed at midnight, but the UARB does not indicate by how much, and in which direction.
In Zone 1, which includes Halifax, the minimum pump price is currently 180.4 cents per litre. That’s compared to 181.5 the week before.
The price of diesel oil is not affected by this interrupter.
